Three shot at Virginia Beach Oceanfront during College Beach Weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured two people in the 1900 block of Pacific Ave.

Officers were alerted to multiple shots fired in the area around 12:45 a.m. A woman was located and suffering from a life-threatening wound. Medics treated the woman and took her to the hospital.

A few minutes later at 12:48 a.m., officers received word that a victim with life-threatening injuries was located in the 300 block of 16th Street. EMS treated and took the victim to the hospital for further treatment.

Police say the victim located at 16th Street was injured during the shooting that happened at 19th Street and walked to 16th Street after he was injured.

A possible suspect has been detained and the investigation is ongoing.

Prior to this shooting, police responded to another shooting at the 1900 block of the Boardwalk. A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

There is an increased police presence throughout the Oceanfront area due to College Beach Weekend. Problems with violence in past years have caused some to be critical of the event. Last year, thousands signed a petition calling for an end to College Beach Weekend after four people at the Oceanfront were injured from a shooting.