Three children, one man in Norfolk hospitals after car strikes power pole

NORFOLK, Va. – A car crash Sunday in Norfolk has sent three children and one adult male to the hospital, with the man and one of the children sustaining life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East Little Creek Road when the 4-door Dodge Stratus caring the four hit a power pole.

While two are in life-threatening condition, the other two children are expected to survive.

The children were taken to CHKD, while the man was taken to Norfolk General.

Police are still investigating the crash.

