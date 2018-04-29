‘Skins scoop: A rundown of the Redskins hail of a draft haul

Posted 12:51 am, April 29, 2018, by

LOUDON COUNTY, Va, – With eight picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Redskins used a balanced approach to addressing team needs. The burgundy and gold selected five defensive players, while grabbing three offensive players.

Derrius Guice and Da’Ron Payne (Courtesy: Redskins.com)

The selection of Alabama defensive lineman Da’Ron Payne marked the first time the Redskins have selected players from the same school in the first round of consecutive drafts (Jonathan Allen, 2017).

On day three, the ‘Skins had five picks, double dipping with Virginia Tech prospects Tim Settle and Greg Stroman. Both played at Stonewall Jackson High together as well.

Rookie minicamp opens up May 11th.

Here is a rundown of the Redskins eight picks:

ROUND (PICK)                   PLAYER                                           SCHOOL  

1 (13)                                       DL Da’Ron Payne                            Alabama

2 (59) 1                                   RB Derrius Guice                           LSU

3 (74) 2                                   T Geron Christian                          Louisville

4 (109) 3                                DB Troy Apke                                   Penn State

5 (163) 4                                     DL Tim Settle                                    Virginia Tech

6 (197) 5                                     LB Shaun Dion Hamilton           Alabama

7 (241) 6                                     DB Greg Stroman                          Virginia Tech

7 (256) 7                                     WR Trey Quinn                               SMU