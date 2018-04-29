‘Skins scoop: A rundown of the Redskins hail of a draft haul

LOUDON COUNTY, Va, – With eight picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Redskins used a balanced approach to addressing team needs. The burgundy and gold selected five defensive players, while grabbing three offensive players.

The selection of Alabama defensive lineman Da’Ron Payne marked the first time the Redskins have selected players from the same school in the first round of consecutive drafts (Jonathan Allen, 2017).

On day three, the ‘Skins had five picks, double dipping with Virginia Tech prospects Tim Settle and Greg Stroman. Both played at Stonewall Jackson High together as well.

Rookie minicamp opens up May 11th.

Here is a rundown of the Redskins eight picks:

ROUND (PICK) PLAYER SCHOOL

1 (13) DL Da’Ron Payne Alabama

2 (59) 1 RB Derrius Guice LSU

3 (74) 2 T Geron Christian Louisville

4 (109) 3 DB Troy Apke Penn State

5 (163) 4 DL Tim Settle Virginia Tech

6 (197) 5 LB Shaun Dion Hamilton Alabama

7 (241) 6 DB Greg Stroman Virginia Tech

7 (256) 7 WR Trey Quinn SMU