Norfolk Botanical Garden hosts annual spring plant sale

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Botanical Garden is hosting is annual spring plant sale from May 4 to May 6.

The event is known as one of the best places to pick up unusual plants at great prices.

The Botanical Garden says this year’s crop has some of the best-looking plants to date.

This year’s theme is East meets West, inspired by LanternAsia. Some of the best plants of Asia will be featured, as well as North American natives.

The garden’s entire Horticulture Staff will be on hand to give expert help to customers.