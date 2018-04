SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a fire Sunday in the 800 block of Wet Marsh Court, located in the Burbage Lake Village Subdivision.

According to officials, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. and was reportedly started by a garbage can outside the home accidentally, which spread to the side of the house.

There were no injuries and the fire did not displace the four person family that lived there.

The fire was brought under control by officials by 8 p.m.