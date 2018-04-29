× First Warning Forecast: Temperatures will trend upward this week

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a chilly night, milder Monday and warming temperatures by the first of May.

A bit on the chilly side tonight with temperatures dipping into the the low and mid 40s. Some areas could dip to the upper 30s. Brr!

Dry weather on tap to start the work week. It will be a bit milder with highs in the mid and upper 60s to near 70. It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the west and northwest 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

The high will be offshore Tuesday and Wednesday. This will help to usher much warmer air into the area. Winds will switch to the southwest and we’ll start to see an increase in humidity. Highs in the upper 70s. A few 80s are not out of the question.

Even warmer on Wednesday. Many communities should break into the 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up a bit, allowing more warm air to build in.

Thursday and Friday should be the warmest day of the work week. Highs will soar into the mid and upper 80s. I think 90 degrees could be reached in some of our inland locations. That’s more like weather we’d see in July! Buy hey, we’ll take it!

A cold front will move through late Friday and Saturday with a slight chance for a shower or storm by late night. At this point there isn’t a whole lot of moisture associated with it, so we’re keeping just a slight 20 percent chance at this point.

A little bit better of a chance to see some showers Saturday and Sunday. Keeping it at a 25-30% chance. Still not looking that impressive.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Breezy. Lows will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds: W 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Not as chilly. Lows near 50. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.