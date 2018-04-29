Announcing the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners!

NORFOLK, Va. – News 3 viewers helped raise $1,383,654 for Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Thanks to all who purchased tickets for such a great cause. Here’s who won the prizes!

Ticket on sale prize: Norfolk Admirals season tickets, valued at $2,500 – Nicole Howell of Newport News, Virginia

Early bird prize: Norfolk Tides Baseball Club tickets, valued at $2,500 – Sha Ron Gooden of Virginia Beach, Virginia

Bonus prize: 2018 Nissan Rouge, courtesy of Bannister Nissan of Chesapeake and Norfolk – Monica Grimes of Virginia Beach, Virginia

Open house prize: $10,000 shopping spree at Value City Furniture – Irene Long of Lindenhurst, New York

Ancillary prizes: Every $100 ticket purchase provides the opportunity to win the house and/or a secondary prize valued at $1,000 or more. These prizes include: