Announcing the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners!

NORFOLK, Va. – News 3 viewers helped raise $1,383,654 for Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Thanks to all who purchased tickets for such a great cause. Here’s who won the prizes!
Ticket on sale prize: Norfolk Admirals season tickets, valued at $2,500 – Nicole Howell of Newport News, Virginia
Early bird prize: Norfolk Tides Baseball Club tickets, valued at $2,500 – Sha Ron Gooden of Virginia Beach, Virginia
Bonus prize: 2018 Nissan Rouge, courtesy of Bannister Nissan of Chesapeake and Norfolk – Monica Grimes of Virginia Beach, Virginia
Open house prize: $10,000 shopping spree at Value City Furniture – Irene Long of Lindenhurst, New York
Ancillary prizes: Every $100 ticket purchase provides the opportunity to win the house and/or a secondary prize valued at $1,000 or more. These prizes include:
- Movies and pizza for four guests every week for a year, courtesy of Cinema Cafe ($2,700 value) – Arreat Crenshaw of Chesapeake, Virginia
- All access platinum memberships for two, courtesy of Mambo Room Cultural Dance and Event Center ($2,500 value) – Dale Hopper of Suffolk, Virginia
- House cleaning for one year, courtesy of Domestic Divas – Donna Betz of Yorktown, Virginia
- Roundtrip airline and show tickets for two, courtesy of 97.3 The Eagle and Southwest – Sandra Bamonte of Nags Head, North Carolina
- Brizo® Artesso® Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch® Technology in stainless steel finish – Linda Hutchinson of Virginia Beach, Virginia
And the big winner is…
2018 St. Jude Dream Home Winner – Ronald Phillips of Frisco, North Carolina
Winners will be contacted by St. Jude Sunday and Monday. Winners will receive a certified letter from St. Jude with a prize winner's agreement and instructions on how to claim the prize.