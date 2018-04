VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Monster trucks are taking over the Virginia Beach Oceanfront!

‘Monsters on the Beach’ is a family friendly event with a race course built right on the beach at 6th Street, with bleachers overlooking from the boardwalk.

Sand dunes and junk cars make the race course fast and fun for drivers and spectators.

The shows will run from May 11 to May 14. Click here for show times and tickets.

Each of the four shows is approximately two hours long.