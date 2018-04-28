Virginia Beach Police release updated College Beach Weekend arrests stats

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Below are stats provided by the Virginia Beach Police Department of charges and arrests made during the College Beach Weekend.

Stats will be update accordingly the whole weekend.

Current stats:

20 individuals arrested and 35 charges given out

2 Fraud/Larceny

5 Warrants

7 Narcotics

3 Traffic

6 DUI

1 Firearms

1 Resisting arrest

5 Disorderly/Failure to ID

5 Public drunkenness/Open container

Related Links:

Virginia Beach to redirect traffic routes for College Beach Weekend

Virginia Beach store owners on edge after recent violence

Behind the scenes of College Beach Weekend with the Virginia Beach Police Department