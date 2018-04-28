No frets for Josh Sweat as Philadelphia Eagles select him 130th in the NFL Draft

ARLINGTON, Texas – Once tabbed the top-ranked player in high school, and a top-10 recruit nationally, Josh Sweat can now add NFL player to his bio.

Sweat was selected by the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round with the 130th pick. In three seasons at Florida State, Sweat logged 138 tackles with 29 tackles for loss. As an edge rusher, Sweat also tallied 14.5 sacks.

As a junior at Oscar Smith in 2013, Sweat was a menace in backfields, piling up 22 sacks.

Sweat is the third player from Hampton Roads to be drafted this year. His college teammate, Derrick Nnadi, went in the third round, while Jalyn Holmes from Ohio State went in the fourth round.