Free health fair for veterans in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Montero Medical Missions is holding its semi-annual Health Fair for Veterans on Saturday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will take place at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center’s lifestyle building at 800 N. Battlefield Blvd.

It’s the Chesapeake-based international humanitarian organization’s 20th such event, which facilitates veterans’ access to private sector healthcare.

Services include primary care, dental care, triage, hearing, vision, chiropractic, dermatology, podiatry, prothesis/orthosis, women’s health, mental health, physical therapy, employment assistance, veterans claims assistance services and social work services.

Transportation services will be available if needed. Veterans can call 757-598-2666 to schedule a ride.

Attendees should bring a military ID or DD Form 214.

Breakfast and lunch will also be served.

For more information please visit www.monteromedicalmissions.org or call Vince Medina at 757-652-9953.