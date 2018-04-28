Farmers’ market in Portsmouth opens its season in remembrance of late community member

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Olde Towne Farmers Market will open May 5. But it will be short one of its biggest supporters.

Eric “Ricky” Prince, who is known at the market for dressing up in colonial attire as Colonel Crawford, passed away. To remember him, patrons and vendors will be dressing up in colonial attire to remember the man.

Prince helped promote the farmers market since 2011, which is regularly held at the intersection of Court and High Street in Olde Towne.

“Ricky was unique, his enthusiasm and sense of humor always a major asset at our market, and we will sorely miss our Colonel Crawford. So we are going to start off this market season with this tribute, knowing that he would enjoy being among us in his historic garb, sauntering through the crowd and announcing the best buys and special treats always available here.”

The market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 5.

For more information, visit the Portsmouth Olde Towne Farmers Market's Facebook page