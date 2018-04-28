Driver, passenger of motorcycle seriously injured in Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The driver and passenger of a motorcycle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash, according to police.
Police received a call Saturday morning for a serious crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Indian Lakes Blvd. and Ferrell Parkway.
According to police, a motorcycle going southbound on Indian Lakes Blvd. was hit by a minivan traveling eastbound on Ferrell Parkway.
Speed and alcohol do not seem to be factors in the crash.
The case remains under investigation.
36.795804 -76.163598