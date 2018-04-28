Driver of minivan faces charges after two on motorcycle seriously injured in Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 26-year-old man faces charges after he was involved in a wreck with a motorcycle on Saturday.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Yener Earolon was charged with suspended operators license, no insurance and reckless driving. Further charges are also pending in this case.

The driver and passenger of a motorcycle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the crash.

Police received a call Saturday morning for a serious crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Indian Lakes Blvd. and Ferrell Parkway.

According to police, a motorcycle going southbound on Indian Lakes Blvd. was hit by a minivan traveling eastbound on Ferrell Parkway.

Speed and alcohol do not seem to be factors in the crash.

The case remains under investigation.

