Newport News Police investigating after women caught in crossfire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two women injured in the area of 9th Street and Ivy Avenue Thursday night.

Police responded to the scene at 8:38 p.m. Upon arrival, the victim reported that property had been destroyed, indicating that someone had been shot at the location during the same incident.

Officers were then notified that there were two shooting victims in the emergency room at a local hospital. After arriving at the hospital, they spoke with two Newport News women, 20 and 20 years old, who told them that they were sitting in a vehicle in the area of the incident when a dark-colored vehicle traveling southbound on Ivy Avenue began shooting at two males standing on the corner.

The two males standing on the street corner shot back at the person inside the vehicle that was shooting at them. During the exchange of gunfire, one of the women suffered a gunshot wound to her left shoulder, while the other victim suffered lacerations to her face from broken glass where a bullet went through the windshield of the car they were sitting in.

Authorities say both of the women’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

