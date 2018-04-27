Watch: Parkland school shooter suspect Nikolas Cruz in court, trail date may be set

Broward County, Fla. – A hearing is being held for Parkland School shooter Nicholas Cruz.

According to CNN, the defense is expected to waive a speedy trial and a court date may be set.

Cruz, 19, is the main suspect in the killing of 17 people at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, back on February 14.

Cruz faces 17 counts of first degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Prosecution in the case will be seeking the death penalty.

