Three legged dog to participate in local dog competition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A three legged dog named Sam will be participating in the 11th Pet Lovers’ Extravaganza DockDogs Live Jumping Competition.

Sam, a 5-year-old Chesapeake Bay Retriever, will participate in the competition on Saturday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is being held outside of the Care-A-Lot Pet Supply headquarters at 1617 Diamond Springs Road in Virginia Beach.

The pup lost its leg when it was hit by a car when he was 1 1/2-years-old.

“Sam never seems to know he’s missing a leg,” said the pups owner Tawn Humphrey, adopted Sam from a foster home and brought him to Smithfield where she and her family live with five other dogs. “He loves to play with the other dogs and be part of DockDogs competitions.”

Admission is free to enjoy three days of high-flying dogs as well as contests, giveaways and significant savings at all Care-A-Lot retail locations.

Events and Activities to enjoy at the 11th Pet Lovers’ Extravaganza:

DockDogs Events:

· Big Air – the long jump equivalent for canine athletes

· Extreme Vertical – high jump contest

· Speed Retrieve – canine quickness

Free daily contests (See schedule online for event times):

· Peanut Butter Eating Contest

· Treat Eating Contest

· Pet Kissing Contest

· Best Dressed Pet

· Best Pet Costume

· Pet Ice Cream Eating Contest

· Tail Wagging Contest

· Kid Zone including face painting, a moon bounce and DIY crafts for all ages! Design a pet rock, craft a pet picture frame or custom dog bowl.

· New this year! Pet Activity Zone including many activities for your furry friend. Your pet can search for a treat in our ball pit, paint a masterpiece with puppy Picasso or dress up and snap a pic in our interactive pet photo booth! All this and much more!

· K9s in Flight turns homeless dogs into high-flying acrobats. They do multiple entertaining shows throughout the day with their high flying frisbees dogs, each of which was rescued and added to the K9s family.