The call goes out for the next Magic Mutt calendar guys on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Hot Dog! We speak with folks from the Magic Mutts Calendar, who are starting the hunt for 2019 models. We talk with two models about what it's like to be a calendar guy, and what it takes to be i the next edition. For more info, visit NorfolkSPCA.org.