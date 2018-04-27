HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Hot Dog! We speak with folks from the Magic Mutts Calendar, who are starting the hunt for 2019 models. We talk with two models about what it's like to be a calendar guy, and what it takes to be i the next edition. For more info, visit NorfolkSPCA.org.
The call goes out for the next Magic Mutt calendar guys on Coast Live
-
Do you have what it takes? The Norfolk SPCA Magic Mutt model search is on for the 2019 charity calendar.
-
A local welder turned model talks about the inspiration for a new calendar on Coast Live
-
From the farm to a spotlight on Summer Camp fun with Hunt Club Farm on Coast Live
-
With a big bunny and egg hunts, COVA Magazine gets us ready for Easter on Coast Live
-
Five great Hampton Roads summer camps for your kids!
-
-
Sweet treats and ideas for a fun Easter on Coast Live
-
‘Super blue blood moon’ crosses the sky
-
Lots of fun to be had this summer with Virginia Beach Parks and Rec on Coast Live
-
Monster Jam at the Hampton Coliseum this weekend
-
The human and financial impact of Alzheimer’s on Coast Live
-
-
Local Music Spotlight with Lena Klett on Coast Live
-
We get a taste of the Williamsburg Taste Festival on Coast Live
-
How hotels are recycling soap to save lives on Coast Live