Suspects in custody after shooting near Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department has detained two men in after a shooting in the 1000 block of 19th Street Friday night.

Around 8:14 p.m., officers were near the intersection of 19th Street and Parks Avenue when they heard what was believed to be gunshots coming from the area.

Within minutes, police located a suspect vehicle in the 1900 block of Pavilion Drive.

Authorities were advised that a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound walked into a local hospital at 8:22 p.m. They determined that these two incidents are related.

The suspects are currently detained for questioning.

The investigation is still active.

