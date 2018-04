ARLINGTON, Texas – Projected to be a late first-round pick by many mock drafts, the Redskins got the running back they’ve coveted with Derrius Guice in the second-round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Coming out of LSU, Guice rushed for 1251 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2017. The 5’11” tailback rushed for 1,000+ yards in two of his three seasons in Baton Rouge.

The ‘Skins selected Alabama defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne with the 13th pick in the first round.