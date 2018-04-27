Police chase in Portsmouth after driver doesn’t yield to traffic stop

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police in Portsmouth arrested a man that tried to flee the scene of a traffic stop on Friday.

According to officials, the man did not stop when police were trying to signal him to pullover near the intersection of Victory Blvd. and Freedom Ave.

The driver allegedly traveled down Victory to start the chase, then turned down Freedom Ave., coming out of the neighborhood and drove up Greenwood Drive. The driver then got back on Victory Blvd., and headed toward the interstate, but never got on.

The drive stopped the vehicle in the 4000 block of Victory Blvd., near the Wendy’s, and was taken into custody by police.

The Portsmouth Police Department did not say what initially led to them pulling over the driver.