Oh, brother! Hokies Tremaine, Terrell Edmunds make NFL Draft history

ARLINGTON, Texas – For the first time in the history of the NFL Draft, a pair of brothers were selected in the first round.

Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was the 16th overall selection by the Buffalo Bills, while Tech safety Terrell Edmunds was the 28th overall pick, going to Pittsburgh. The Edmunds brothers became the seventh and eighth Virginia Tech players since 2000 to be picked in the draft’s initial round. The 83rd annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting continues on Friday evening and concludes on Saturday.

The Edmunds’ father, Ferrell, is a former NFL player (1988-1994). The duo’s brother, Trey, plays running back for the New Orleans Saints.