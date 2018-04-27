Norfolk holds regional Golden Gloves boxing championship

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk will host the VA/NC Golden Gloves Championship starting Friday and running through Saturday, bringing the best amateur fighters in the Virginia and North Carolina area, with many Norfolk based athletes participating as well.

The event will be held at the Norfolk Boxing Center Harbor at 150 Park Ave., with tickets to the event costing $25 and front row seating costing $30. The bouts start around 7:30 p.m. both evenings.

The championship will determine which boxers will qualify for the National Golden Gloves that take place May 15-19 in Ralston, Nebraska.

Many well-known boxers have come out of National Golden Gloves Championship, such as Joe Frazier and Floyd Mayweather. The tournament is sponsored, promoted and held by USA Boxing.