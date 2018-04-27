× News 3 honors the “Fleet Angels” as April’s Squadron of the Month

NORFOLK, Va. – The U.S. Navy’s HSC-2 Fleet Angels are News 3’s Squadron of the Month!

Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 2 (HSC 2) was formed in 1948 as two parts and since then have been the first to medevac, the first blimp rescue, first all-weather day/night detachment, first night doppler rescue and the first night full autorotation to a flight deck.

Performing more than 2,300 rescues, the Circuit Riders were moved from the Fleet Angels in 1987 and sent to NAS Norfolk. The reclaimed their name shortly after.

The Navy hails the performance of the Fleet Angels during Operation Desert Shield/Storm for meeting all challenges presented to them in the Persian Gulf. The performed multiple search and rescue missions and mine searches as well as medavacs and moving prisoners of war.

The Fleet Angels have helped in hurricane recovery along the East Coast and have been awarded the Navy Marine Corps Medal for peacetime heroism.

In 2006 the squadron transitioned from flying the H-3 Sea King and now flies the MH-60S Knight Hawk.