News 3 behind the scenes: College Beach Week with VB Police Department

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – 25 new cameras, help from retired police officers and changing city traffic flow are part of the extra precautions the Virginia Beach Police Department are using to make College Beach Week more safe.

Police in Virginia Beach are gearing up for College Beach Week, which started Friday, and News 3’s Margaret Kavanagh got a chance to spend the evening with VBPD’s 2nd precinct.

They, along with the rest of the department, are tasked with controlling around 40,000 people who will be in the area for the festivities.

VBPD officials say they are treating College Beach Weekend like every other holiday weekend, but are hoping that the new cameras will give them a technological advantage to keep people safe. The cameras will be monitored over the weekend by retired officers and officials behind the scenes.

Problems with violence in past years have caused some to be critical of the event.