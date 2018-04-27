Heisman 1st, Heisman last: Here are all 32 1st round picks in the 2018 NFL Draft

ARLINGTON, Texas – Baker Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner started the first round. Lamar Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner ended the first round.

Here’s the rest of the selections in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft:

1 – Cleveland Brown – Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma QB

2 – New York Giants – Saquon Barkley, Penn State RB

3 – New York Jets – Sam Darnold, USC QB

4 – Cleveland Browns – Denzel Ward, Ohio State CB

5 – Denver Broncos – Bradley Chubb, NC State DE

6 – Indianapolis Colts – Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame OG

7 – Buffalo Bills – Josh Allen, Wyoming QB

8 – Chicago Bears – Roquan Smith, Georgia OLB

9 – San Francisco 49ers – Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame OT

10 – Arizona Cardinals – Josh Rosen, UCLA QB

11 – Miami Dolphins – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama S

12 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Vita Vea, Washington DT

13 – Washington Redskins – Da’Ron Payne, Alabama DT

14 – New Orleans Saints – Marcus Davenport, Texas-San Antonio DE

15 – Oakland Raiders – Kolton Miller, UCLA OT

16 – Buffalo Bills Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech OLB

17 – Los Angeles Chargers – Derwin James, Florida State S

18 – Green Bay Packers – Jaire Alexander, Louisville CB

19 – Dallas Cowboys – Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State ILB

20 – Detroit Lions – Frank Ragnow, Arkansas C

21 – Cincinnati Bengals – Billy Price, Ohio State C

22 – Tennessee Titans – Rashaan Evans, Alabama ILB

23 – New England Patriots – Isaiah Wynn, Georgia OT

24 – Carolina Panthers – D.J. Moore, Maryland WR

25 – Baltimore Ravens – Hayden Hurst, South Carolina TE

26 – Atlanta Falcons – Calvin Ridley, Alabama WR

27 – Seattle Seahawks – Rashaad Penny, San Diego State RB

28 – Pittsburgh Steelers – Terrell Edmunds, Virginia Tech S

29 – Jacksonville Jaguars – Taven Bryan, Florida DT

30 – Minnesota Vikings – Mike Hughes, UCF CB

31 – New England Patriots – Sony Michel Georgia, RB

32 – Baltimore Ravens – Lamar Jackson, Louisville QB