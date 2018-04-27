Golf tournament raises money to combat local crime and take wanted suspects off the street

NORFOLK, Va. – The 25th Annual Crime Line Golf Classic, hosted at Sewell’s Point Golf Course kicked off Friday at noon.

The money raised by teams, sponsors and donations go towards combating crime and catching wanted suspects. Since 2015 the crime line has aided in more than 3,000 arrests, cleared more than 7,000 cases and seized millions in drugs.

Beginning in 1981, crime line has been a group of dedicated & concerned citizens who operate as an independent organization, supporting law enforcement agencies, and the public.

Callers phone in or submit tips online and are provided with a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

The Norfolk Crime Line mission is to increase the safety of the Norfolk community by assisting law enforcement agencies in removing criminals from the community.

You may find the names of persons who have outstanding warrants on the City of Norfolk website

Tips can be called in to 1-888-LOCK U UP or submitted online using P3 Tips or the P3 Tips app.