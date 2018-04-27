× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain, storms, and highs in the 70s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers, storms, and 70s… An area of low pressure will track up the East Coast today, bringing us another chance for showers and storms. Expect rain this morning with an isolated storm or heavy downpour mixing in. Severe weather is not expected. Rain chances will drop for midday but a few scattered showers/storms will linger through the afternoon to early evening. Temperatures today will start near 60 this morning and warm into the mid 70s this afternoon.

Showers will taper off this evening and clouds will start to clear out overnight. Temperatures will return to the mid 50s overnight.

Highs will return to the mid 70s on Saturday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A cold front is set to move through late Saturday night to early Sunday morning. We will see more clouds with a few showers possible overnight into Sunday morning. We will return to sunshine Sunday afternoon with highs only reaching the mid 60s.

We will see a very sunny and dry stretch of days next week. Highs will warm from the 60s to the 80s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S/W 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Overnight (20%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 27th

1937 James River Flooding: Crest Richmond Locks 25.20′

1980 F0 Tornado: Richmond

2007 F0 Tornado Gloucester

