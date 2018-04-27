× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a warm Saturday and a cool Sunday

Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will be mild with lows in the mid and upper 50s.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for Saturday. Temperatures will be on the mild side with highs in the upper 70s. Some communities could see the 80 degree mark. More clouds in the evening as a cold front crosses the region. There isn’t a ton of moisture associated with it, so we’re really only expecting a big drop in temperatures for Sunday.

Temperatures will drop into the low 50s Sunday morning. Temperatures won’t warm up that much during the day. Highs will only be in the lower 60s. Conditions will remain dry with more sunshine as the day progresses.

We are tracking a nice stretch of dry weather next week. High pressure will build in and keep us dry by blocking storms to our west. Monday will be cool and sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will trend much warmer on Tuesday, for the first day of May. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s. We’ll continue to warm Wednesday through Friday. So even though we’ll be in the first week of May, it will feel like mid-June!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.