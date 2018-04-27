× First Warning Forecast: Sunshine And 80s

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are dry this afternoon with patchy cloud cover and sunshine mixing in. We are still tracking a a 40% chance of showers through this afternoon and evening. We will slowly clear out tonight with cloud cover and rain moving out. Temperatures will drop into the 50s.

Highs will return to the mid 70s on Saturday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A cold front is set to move through late Saturday night to early Sunday morning. We will see more clouds with a few showers possible overnight into Sunday morning. We will return to sunshine Sunday afternoon with highs only reaching the mid 60s.

We will see a very sunny and dry stretch of days starting this weekend and going as far as next Friday. Temperatures will warm from the 60s on Monday and surpassing the 80s by Wednesday. Rain chances will hover around 0-10% the entire week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S/W 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Overnight (20%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 27th

1937 James River Flooding: Crest Richmond Locks 25.20′

1980 F0 Tornado: Richmond

2007 F0 Tornado Gloucester

