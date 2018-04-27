Fire in Williamsburg apartment building leaves 12 people and four animals displaced

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A fire in an apartment building in Williamsburg has displaced 12 people and four animals, according to the Williamsburg Fire Department.

At 5:11 a.m. Friday, the Williamsburg Fire Department, along with crews from York County Fire and James City County Fire Departments were dispatched to the 400 block of Merrimac Trial for a structure fire.

The first unit arrived at 5:19 a.m. and reporting seeing smoking coming from the front of the building.

Crews found fire in the ceiling of a bathroom in one of the apartments and they were able to keep the fire contained to the bathroom. However, three other apartments were affected by smoke from the fire.

The fire was marked under control at 5:25 a.m. and fire investigators say the cause of the fire was connected to the exhaust fan in the bathroom.

A total of twelve people and four animals have been temporarily displaced as a result of the fire. The apartment complex staff is working to assist those families affected.