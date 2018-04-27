× Do you have what it takes? The Norfolk SPCA Magic Mutt model search is on for the 2019 charity calendar.

The Norfolk SPCA is on the hunt for local hunks to be featured in their 2019 Magic Mutt Calendar!

Flexing for cause! The Norfolk SPCA is gearing up for their next charity calendar featuring adorable pets and handsome hunks. The proceeds from the calendar goes directly to saving the lives of pets right here in Hampton Roads and they have raised over $100,000 dollars from calendar sales already in 2016 and 2017. All applicants need to submit their application HERE The deadline to enter is before midnight on May 13th.

If you are on the fence about trying out two of our seasoned Magic Mutt Alumni have some advice for those looking to try out…

Pass it on to anyone you may know who would like a chance at being a featured model and loves fitness and animals!

