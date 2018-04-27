Atlanta-based brewery to replace Green Flash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If you’re still lamenting the closing of Green Flash Brewing Company, another brewery is looking to fill the void in your heart.

New Realm Brewing announced Friday that it will open a second brewery and taproom in Virginia Beach. The Atlanta-based brewery has partnered with The Miller Group to lease the 58,000 square-foot facility that formerly housed Green Flash, which was put up for auction in March.

The announcement comes after the company purchased brewing equipment at the Hampton Roads facility.

“New Realm is proud to become part of the Virginia Beach community as we continue to serve our fans in Atlanta,” said Carey Falcone, CEO and co-founder of New Realm Brewing. “We look forward to benefiting from their experience, support and advocacy as we serve the Virginia Beach community for many years to come.”

The new brewery and taproom will be capable of brewing 40,000 barrels annually and will feature a tasting room, an outdoor beer garden and private event space.

The Virginia Beach location of New Realm will be located at 1209 Craft Lane in Virginia Beach.

Click here for more information on New Realm Brewing.

