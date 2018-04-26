UFO expert Giorgio Tsoukalos from “Ancient Aliens” is live on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Giorgio Tsoukalos is one of the foremost ancient astronaut experts in the world, and continues his exploration of aliens among us and signs of alien visitation in History’s Ancient Aliens. Giorgio joins us live to talk about his show's new season and recent report on UFO sightings.
