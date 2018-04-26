Three teams invited to submit designs, prices for I-64 HRBT expansion project

RICHMOND, Va. – Three teams have been invited to submit proposals and prices for the design and construction of the I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project.

The HRBT expansion project consists of a new four-lane bridge-tunnel and a widening of the existing four-lane segments of I-64 between Settlers Landing and I-564 to ease congestion between Hampton and Norfolk. The project completion is targeted for 2024.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says all three teams are from the private sector.

“These three candidate teams are strong contenders for the next steps in the competitive process,” said Stephen C. Brich, VDOT Commissioner. “We are looking forward to learning more about each team’s specific plans and capabilities to deliver this vital project.”

Each team was given the option to submit Statements of Qualifications for the construction of a Bored Tunnel or an Immersed Tube Tunnel. All three teams are invited to submit detailed proposals this fall using one of the construction methods.

The chosen teams are:

Hampton Roads Capacity Constructors

Lead Contractors: Fluor Enterprises, Inc./The Lane Construction Corporation/Traylor Bros., Inc./Dragages Civil Works Virginia, Inc.

Lead Designer: AECOM Technical Services, Inc.

Design Support: Michael Baker International/Royal HaskoningDHV and Witteveen+Bos Joint Venture/Mueser Rutledge Consulting Engineers

*Shortlisted for Bored Tunnel and Immersed Tube Tunnel construction methods.

Hampton Roads Connector Partners

Lead Contractors: Dragados USA, Inc./VINCI Construction Grands Projets SAS/Dodin Campenon Bernard SAS Joint Venture

Lead Designer: I-64 Design Joint Venture (HDR Engineering, Inc./Mott MacDonald)

Design Support: Whitman Requardt and Associates, LLP/Harris Miller Miller & Hanson, Inc./Precision Measurements, Inc. /AI Engineers, Inc. /GET Solutions, Inc./Mattern & Craig/Athavale Lystad & Associates, Inc./ Diversified Property Services, Inc.

*Shortlisted for Bored Tunnel and Immersed Tube Tunnel construction methods.

Skanska Kiewit Joint Venture

Lead Contractors: Skanska USA Civil Southeast, Inc./Kiewit Infrastructure Co.

Lead Designer: WSP USA, Inc.

Design Support: COWI/Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc./CAPITA

*Shortlisted for Immersed Tube Tunnel construction method