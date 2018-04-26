Suffolk man arrested on abduction, kidnapping charges

SUFFOLK, Va. – A 22-year-old Suffolk man was arrested Thursday after allegedly keeping his girlfriend from leaving an assault situation and also destroying her phone back on December 30, 2017.

Juwon O’shae Allen faces charges for Assault & Battery, Destruction of Property, Abduction & Kidnapping, Revocation of Suspended Sentence (13 counts) and Contempt of Court, according to Suffolk officials. The charges stem from warrants in both Chesapeake and Suffolk.

Allen allegedly assaulted his girlfriend before destroying her phone and not letting her leave the area in which they were.