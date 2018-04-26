Student safe room: How one company is making America’s classrooms bulletproof

It was devastating to watch, but all too familiar.

17 students and staff were shot and killed at a Florida high school in February; a scene America is getting used to, but never wants to see, especially close to home.

“It’s not something I envisioned worrying about as much as I do now,” said Richelle Jones, a mother of two in Virginia Beach.

Jones’ daughter Alyssa attends Brickell Academy and her 5-year-old son will be in kindergarten next school year. The climate, Richelle admits, is much different than when she grew up.

“You take your daughter, your child to the bus stop and you have to worry about if they’re going to be safe the entire day,” she said.

In Jones’ opinion, arming willing and qualified teachers is the best solution in keeping schools safe.

Of course, not everyone will agree with that approach, but while that debate raged following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a video showing students running into a classroom shelter racked up millions of views on Facebook.

“Shelter-In-Place is a bulletproof, storm-proof shelter that goes inside classrooms and any other common areas in the school. It’s designed to be 30 seconds or less away from any student,” said Casey Elliott, Vice President of Sales for Shelter-in-Place. “It’s made from hardened ballistic steel.”

Thursday at 11 p.m. News 3 takes a deeper look at the Shelter-In-Place product, how much it costs and if your child could see it in their classroom.