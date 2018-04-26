Several homes briefly evacuated after gas line rupture in Suffolk neighborhood

SUFFOLK, Va. – Several homes in a Suffolk neighborhood were briefly evacuated Thursday after a gas line ruptured.

A contractor working in the 2400 block of Red Oak Lane in the Cedar Lake Shores neighborhood ruptured the line around 11 a.m. and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units arrived on scene at 11:10 a.m.

Virginia Natural Gas crews also responded to the scene.

Three nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The gas line was secured about an hour later and the evacuated residents were permitted to return to their homes.