President Trump to speak at ceremony during Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will deliver remarks Thursday at a White House ceremony during the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride.

The ceremony will be attended by a group of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans all participating in the Soldier Ride. The Soldier Ride is an adaptive cycling event put on by the Wounded Warrior Project that encourages wounded veterans to push themselves beyond their comfort zones.

This segment of the ride is a tradition among United States Presidents that started in 2008 with President George W. Bush.

“I am honored to host these wounded warriors who have made profound sacrifices to keep our people safe and our democracy secure,” said President Donald J. Trump. “For more than a decade, the White House has proudly celebrated the Soldier Ride, where patients from military hospitals connect with local wounded veterans, building support systems to help veterans manage the visible and invisible wounds of war. These brave individuals don’t ride alone on this mission. They move forward together, as a unit, just like they did during their military service, and I applaud and admire their resilience and solidarity.”