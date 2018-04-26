O’Connor Brewing Co. among Virginia’s fastest growing companies

Posted 8:47 pm, April 26, 2018, by

CHANTILLY, Va. – The Virginia Chamber of Commerce released a list of the 50 fastest growing companies in the Commonwealth Thursday, and a beloved local brewery has a lot to celebrate.

Norfolk’s O’Connor Brewing Company ranked no. 32 on the list of the “Fantastic 50.” The business was celebrated at the Chamber’s 23rd annual “Virginia’s Fantastic 50 Awards Banquet” at the Westfields Mariott in Chantilly Thursday.

At the end of the banquet, the Chamber announced five Virginia Vanguard winners, all who were recognized for the highest growth in the categories of service, technology, manufacturing, retail/wholesale and recognizing the company with the highest overall growth in Virginia.

Again, O’Connor Brewing Company came out on top as it was recognized for the highest growth in manufacturing.

Here is the list of the 2018 Virginia Vanguard Winners:

  • Highest Overall Growth: B.E.S. Technology Inc., Ashburn
  • Technology: DH Tech, Leesburg
  • Service: Alpha Omega Integration LLC, McLean
  • Manufacturing: O’Connor Brewing Co., Norfolk
  • Retail/Wholesale: Brandito LLC, Richmond

Below is the full list of the Fantastic 50 award winners:

  1. B.E.S. Technology Inc., Ashburn (Virginia Vanguard – Highest Overall Growth)
  2. Alpha Omega Integration LLC, McLean (Virginia Vanguard – Service)
  3. DH Tech, Leesburg (Virginia Vanguard – Technology)
  4. Perfecta, Springfield
  5. Syntelligent Analytic Solutions LLC, Falls Church
  6. Super Systems Inc. (SSi), Virginia Beach
  7. Hilb Group, Richmond
  8. AM LLC, Arlington
  9. Creative Systems and Consulting LLC, McLean
  10. Artemis Consulting Inc., Vienna
  11. Apogee Research LLC, Arlington
  12. Cynet Systems Inc, Ashburn
  13. C3 Integrated Solutions, Arlington
  14. Spatial Front Inc., McLean
  15. Highlight Technologies LLC, Fairfax
  16. Convoke, Arlington
  17. NEOSTEK Inc., Arlington
  18. Eagle Hill Consulting, Arlington
  19. DIGITALSPEC LLC, Fairfax
  20. American Cyber Inc., Clifton
  21. Concept Plus LLC, Fairfax
  22. Davis Defense Group Inc., Stafford
  23. Virginia Foundation Solutions Inc., Virginia Beach
  24. E3 Federal Solutions, McLean
  25. ValidaTek Inc., McLean
  26. The Bridge Group LLC, Bumpass
  27. Criterion Systems, Vienna
  28. Integrated Health Services, Hampton
  29. Darkblade Systems, Stafford
  30. 1Rivet, Reston
  31. SOLitude Lake Management, Virginia Beach
  32. O’Connor Brewing Co., Norfolk (Virginia Vanguard – Manufacturing)
  33. MicroHealth LLC, Tysons
  34. Tesla Government Inc, Vienna
  35. Cape Henry Associates, Virginia Beach
  36. NuAxis Innovations, Vienna
  37. Contract Solutions Inc., Manassas
  38. Tribal Tech LLC, Alexandria
  39. ITA International LLC, Yorktown
  40. DANE LLC, Chantilly
  41. RM Advisory Services LLC, Alexandria
  42. Brandito LLC, Richmond (Virginia Vanguard – Retail/Wholesale)
  43. Divurgent, Virginia Beach
  44. SecuriGence, Leesburg
  45. Sevatec, Fairfax
  46. Firebird AST, Falls Church
  47. ITility LLC, Herndon
  48. T. Parker Host Inc., Norfolk
  49. The Frontier Project, Richmond
  50. JES Foundation Repair, Virginia Beach

The Fantastic 50 program is the only annual statewide award that recognizes Virginia’s fastest growing businesses. In order to be eligible, a company must be privately held and headquartered in Virginia, show revenues between $200,000 and $200 million and demonstrate positive revenue growth and positive net income in its most recent fiscal year over the previous year.

Click here to learn more about the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. 