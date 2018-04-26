O’Connor Brewing Co. among Virginia’s fastest growing companies

CHANTILLY, Va. – The Virginia Chamber of Commerce released a list of the 50 fastest growing companies in the Commonwealth Thursday, and a beloved local brewery has a lot to celebrate.
Norfolk’s O’Connor Brewing Company ranked no. 32 on the list of the “Fantastic 50.” The business was celebrated at the Chamber’s 23rd annual “Virginia’s Fantastic 50 Awards Banquet” at the Westfields Mariott in Chantilly Thursday.
At the end of the banquet, the Chamber announced five Virginia Vanguard winners, all who were recognized for the highest growth in the categories of service, technology, manufacturing, retail/wholesale and recognizing the company with the highest overall growth in Virginia.
Again, O’Connor Brewing Company came out on top as it was recognized for the highest growth in manufacturing.
Here is the list of the 2018 Virginia Vanguard Winners:
- Highest Overall Growth: B.E.S. Technology Inc., Ashburn
- Technology: DH Tech, Leesburg
- Service: Alpha Omega Integration LLC, McLean
- Manufacturing: O’Connor Brewing Co., Norfolk
- Retail/Wholesale: Brandito LLC, Richmond
Below is the full list of the Fantastic 50 award winners:
- B.E.S. Technology Inc., Ashburn (Virginia Vanguard – Highest Overall Growth)
- Alpha Omega Integration LLC, McLean (Virginia Vanguard – Service)
- DH Tech, Leesburg (Virginia Vanguard – Technology)
- Perfecta, Springfield
- Syntelligent Analytic Solutions LLC, Falls Church
- Super Systems Inc. (SSi), Virginia Beach
- Hilb Group, Richmond
- AM LLC, Arlington
- Creative Systems and Consulting LLC, McLean
- Artemis Consulting Inc., Vienna
- Apogee Research LLC, Arlington
- Cynet Systems Inc, Ashburn
- C3 Integrated Solutions, Arlington
- Spatial Front Inc., McLean
- Highlight Technologies LLC, Fairfax
- Convoke, Arlington
- NEOSTEK Inc., Arlington
- Eagle Hill Consulting, Arlington
- DIGITALSPEC LLC, Fairfax
- American Cyber Inc., Clifton
- Concept Plus LLC, Fairfax
- Davis Defense Group Inc., Stafford
- Virginia Foundation Solutions Inc., Virginia Beach
- E3 Federal Solutions, McLean
- ValidaTek Inc., McLean
- The Bridge Group LLC, Bumpass
- Criterion Systems, Vienna
- Integrated Health Services, Hampton
- Darkblade Systems, Stafford
- 1Rivet, Reston
- SOLitude Lake Management, Virginia Beach
- O’Connor Brewing Co., Norfolk (Virginia Vanguard – Manufacturing)
- MicroHealth LLC, Tysons
- Tesla Government Inc, Vienna
- Cape Henry Associates, Virginia Beach
- NuAxis Innovations, Vienna
- Contract Solutions Inc., Manassas
- Tribal Tech LLC, Alexandria
- ITA International LLC, Yorktown
- DANE LLC, Chantilly
- RM Advisory Services LLC, Alexandria
- Brandito LLC, Richmond (Virginia Vanguard – Retail/Wholesale)
- Divurgent, Virginia Beach
- SecuriGence, Leesburg
- Sevatec, Fairfax
- Firebird AST, Falls Church
- ITility LLC, Herndon
- T. Parker Host Inc., Norfolk
- The Frontier Project, Richmond
- JES Foundation Repair, Virginia Beach
The Fantastic 50 program is the only annual statewide award that recognizes Virginia’s fastest growing businesses. In order to be eligible, a company must be privately held and headquartered in Virginia, show revenues between $200,000 and $200 million and demonstrate positive revenue growth and positive net income in its most recent fiscal year over the previous year.
