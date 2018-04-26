O’Connor Brewing Co. among Virginia’s fastest growing companies

CHANTILLY, Va. – The Virginia Chamber of Commerce released a list of the 50 fastest growing companies in the Commonwealth Thursday, and a beloved local brewery has a lot to celebrate.

Norfolk’s O’Connor Brewing Company ranked no. 32 on the list of the “Fantastic 50.” The business was celebrated at the Chamber’s 23rd annual “Virginia’s Fantastic 50 Awards Banquet” at the Westfields Mariott in Chantilly Thursday.

At the end of the banquet, the Chamber announced five Virginia Vanguard winners, all who were recognized for the highest growth in the categories of service, technology, manufacturing, retail/wholesale and recognizing the company with the highest overall growth in Virginia.

Again, O’Connor Brewing Company came out on top as it was recognized for the highest growth in manufacturing.

Here is the list of the 2018 Virginia Vanguard Winners:

Highest Overall Growth: B.E.S. Technology Inc., Ashburn

B.E.S. Technology Inc., Ashburn Technology: DH Tech, Leesburg

DH Tech, Leesburg Service: Alpha Omega Integration LLC, McLean

Alpha Omega Integration LLC, McLean Manufacturing: O’Connor Brewing Co., Norfolk

O’Connor Brewing Co., Norfolk Retail/Wholesale: Brandito LLC, Richmond

Below is the full list of the Fantastic 50 award winners:

B.E.S. Technology Inc., Ashburn (Virginia Vanguard – Highest Overall Growth) Alpha Omega Integration LLC, McLean (Virginia Vanguard – Service) DH Tech, Leesburg (Virginia Vanguard – Technology) Perfecta, Springfield Syntelligent Analytic Solutions LLC, Falls Church Super Systems Inc. (SSi), Virginia Beach Hilb Group, Richmond AM LLC, Arlington Creative Systems and Consulting LLC, McLean Artemis Consulting Inc., Vienna Apogee Research LLC, Arlington Cynet Systems Inc, Ashburn C3 Integrated Solutions, Arlington Spatial Front Inc., McLean Highlight Technologies LLC, Fairfax Convoke, Arlington NEOSTEK Inc., Arlington Eagle Hill Consulting, Arlington DIGITALSPEC LLC, Fairfax American Cyber Inc., Clifton Concept Plus LLC, Fairfax Davis Defense Group Inc., Stafford Virginia Foundation Solutions Inc., Virginia Beach E3 Federal Solutions, McLean ValidaTek Inc., McLean The Bridge Group LLC, Bumpass Criterion Systems, Vienna Integrated Health Services, Hampton Darkblade Systems, Stafford 1Rivet, Reston SOLitude Lake Management, Virginia Beach O’Connor Brewing Co., Norfolk (Virginia Vanguard – Manufacturing) MicroHealth LLC, Tysons Tesla Government Inc, Vienna Cape Henry Associates, Virginia Beach NuAxis Innovations, Vienna Contract Solutions Inc., Manassas Tribal Tech LLC, Alexandria ITA International LLC, Yorktown DANE LLC, Chantilly RM Advisory Services LLC, Alexandria Brandito LLC, Richmond (Virginia Vanguard – Retail/Wholesale) Divurgent, Virginia Beach SecuriGence, Leesburg Sevatec, Fairfax Firebird AST, Falls Church ITility LLC, Herndon T. Parker Host Inc., Norfolk The Frontier Project, Richmond JES Foundation Repair, Virginia Beach

The Fantastic 50 program is the only annual statewide award that recognizes Virginia’s fastest growing businesses. In order to be eligible, a company must be privately held and headquartered in Virginia, show revenues between $200,000 and $200 million and demonstrate positive revenue growth and positive net income in its most recent fiscal year over the previous year.

Click here to learn more about the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.