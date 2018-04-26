Norfolk Public Schools awards the 2018 Teacher of the Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Making the classroom feel like home. That's the goal and what helped first grade teacher Kellie Lowe earn the 2018 Teacher of the Year award.

"I make my room home. I think that's what draws me to my room every day is seeing the kids being comfortable in my room and being able to provide that for them every day," said Lowe.

Originally, Lowe's family didn't support her career in education, but after being a substitute teacher, Lowe knew it was her passion and she couldn't do anything else.

At the beginning of the award ceremony, a teacher selected as teacher of the year for their respective school was announced and welcome to the stage. Then, the top eight were announced.

In the top eight was Suzanne Moebes, a teacher battling cancer and recipient of News 3's People Taking Action award.

