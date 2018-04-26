More cruise ships to dock at Nauticus

NORFOLK, Va. – Now that the weather is warmer, cruise season is in full effect!

Nauticus announced Thursday that two more cruise ships will dock at the museum on Friday and Sunday.

MS Sirena will sail into Norfolk on Friday, April 27 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nearly 700 passengers will be onboard.

American Constitution will dock on Sunday, April 29 at 8:30 a.m. and will leave at 3:30 a.m. on Monday, April 30.

These incoming cruise ships come a week after the American Constitution and Artania sailed into town.

Nauticus is located at 1 Waterside Drive in Downtown Norfolk.