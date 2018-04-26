How Norfolk is getting our old medications off the streets on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - We talk with folks from the Norfolk Community Services Board and local police about the importance of proper drug storage and disposal and about Drug Take Back Day.

Drug Take Back Day in Norfolk is April 28, from 10am-2pm. Residents can drop off unwanted/unused prescription drugs at the following locations:

Norfolk Police Training Center - 2500 N. Military Highway

Norfolk Police Operations Center - 3661 East Virginia Beach Blvd.

Norfolk Police 3rd Division - 901 Asbury Ave.

Norfolk State University Police - 2501 Corprew Ave.

Year-round anyone can drop off prescription drugs at 811 E. City Hall Monday through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information go to Norfolk.gov.