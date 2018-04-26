Free dental care event in Portsmouth on Saturday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Adults who need dental care can receive free help during an event coordinated by Atlantic Dental Care.

The one day event will offer free medical and dental triage, x-rays, cleanings, fillings, extractions and limited additional procedures, free to adults on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to an official release about the event that will be held at I.C. Norcom High School on 1801 London Blvd. in Portsmouth from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With more than 47 percent of Virginians lacking dental insurance, the event that Atlantic Dental Care is sponsoring is through a partnership with the Virginia Dental Association, VDA Foundation and the VCU School of Dentistry to bring a third Mission of Mercy (MOM) Project to Hampton Roads.

The MOM program operates mobile clinics, enlisting dentists, dental students and other volunteers, to provide preventive, restorative and surgical dental treatments. In the past four years, ADC’s MOM Projects treated about 2,000 people in Hampton Roads.

Atlantic Dental Care (ADC) is a group of locally-owned, family dental practice that has 114 dentists at 65 office locations.