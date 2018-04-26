Four arrested in connection to Norfolk man’s shooting death

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives with the Norfolk Police Department arrested four people in connection to a shooting that left a man dead.

19-year-old Charles Poff, Jr., 25-year-old Trevon Myriks, 18-year-old Jessie Kirby, Jr. and one juvenile have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery and various firearms-related charges.

On Monday, April 23, police were dispatched to the 800 block of 35th Street in reference to a gunshot disturbance. Officers arrived at the scene to find 38-year-old Lawrence Rondell Williams suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics took Williams to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. He died at the hospital on Wednesday, April 25.

No other details surrounding this investigation have been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

