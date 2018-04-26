× First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and possible storms to end your work week

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking more rain and storms on the way.

High pressure has kept us dry today. Clouds will build in overnight and rain and storm chances will increase. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s, so on the mild side. We could see some patchy fog.

Showers and possible storms to end the work week. Highs in the mid-70s. Winds will pick up out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

The weekend is looking nice and dry. Skies will start to clear out on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. Another dry day for Sunday, but temperatures will drop into the low and mid-60s under partly cloudy skies.

Clear to partly cloudy skies on Monday. It will be another day with below-normal temperatures. Highs in the mid-60s. Much warmer on Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s.

Warming to near 80 on Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll continue with our nice and dry stretch.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.