Local restaurants face off at CoVa Battle of the Burgers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Local restaurants are preparing for the ultimate battle in the quest to create the best burger on Saturday, April 28.

The 2018 CoVa's Battle of the Burger is put on by Coastal Virginia Magazine from noon until 5 p.m. at the Military Aviation Museum.

Attendees are invited to vote for their favorite burger after sampling sliders, drinking Virginia craft beer and enjoying live entertainment.

All tickets include general admission, souvenir tasting glass, burger tastings, museum admission and a one year Coastal Va Magazine subscription.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. Purchase tickets here.