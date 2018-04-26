Contracting companies heading to Norfolk for military, business summit

NORFOLK, Va. – On May 7-8, more the 400 contracting companies will attend the 5th annual Navy Contracting Summit hosted by the Defense Leadership Forum at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott.

Consisting of prime contractors, subcontractors, military officials, contracting officers and defense agencies, attendees will have the opportunity to discuss the mission and contracting priorities of the U.S. Navy, address contracting procedures for small businesses, identify federal contracting resources and connect prime contractors with new subcontractors, according to event officials.

“The Navy Contracting Summit is the place to be this May to learn how the Navy will be sending the additional $3.3 billion Congress issued for additional ships, the industrial base to support that growth, training and infrastructure. Learning about future opportunities to assist the Navy grow will be a focal point of this event,” said Howard Snow, Summit Moderator and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Installations, Facilities and Energy.

There will also be guest speakers at the summit, and event officials say that attendees have benefited from speakers such as Vice Admiral Philip Cullom, then-Deputy Chief of Naval Operations; Rear Admiral Peter Stamatopoulos, then-Director, Fleet Ordnance and Supply; CAPT Paul Haslam, Acting Deputy/Chief of Staff, J-7, Defense Logistics Agency; and CAPT Brad Rosen, XO, Naval Station Norfolk.

The summit will also features exhibits from companies offering the latest in defense technologies and other defense solutions.

To register or learn more about the 2018 Navy Contracting Summit, click here.