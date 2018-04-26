Bills get their “maine” defensive piece with Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds

ARLINGTON, Texas – Considered by many to be a lock for the top-12 prospect in this year’s draft, Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was still waiting to hear his name called as pick No. 12 was selected.

Once the Ravens got on the clock with pick No. 16, the Buffalo Bills got on the phone to trade up five spots and grab Edmunds as their “maine” piece on defense in this draft.

The 19-year-old is the fourth Hokies defensive player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since 1967. In 32 games at Virginia Tech, Edmunds tallied 213 tackles, including 33 tackles for loss, and five sacks.

The Danville, Virginia native was a Butkus award finalist in 2017.