17 year veteran of Norfolk Sheriff’s Office passes away

NORFOLK, Va. – “He was a beloved member of our staff, and a personal friend of over 30 years to me.”

That is what Sheriff Joe Baron said in a release from the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office about Major Pat Dunn, who passed away Wednesday.

Dunn also retired 2000 from the Norfolk Police Department after serving 26 years.

A celebration of life will be held in his honor on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 3 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

Dunn’s family will receive friends from 2p.m to 3 p.m.

A memorial contribution in Dunn’s name can be made here.

The cause of Dunn’s death was not stated.