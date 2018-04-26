17 year veteran of Norfolk Sheriff’s Office passes away

NORFOLK, Va. – “He was a beloved member of our staff, and a personal friend of over 30 years to me.”
That is what Sheriff Joe Baron said in a release from the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office about Major Pat Dunn, who passed away Wednesday.
Dunn also retired 2000 from the Norfolk Police Department after serving 26 years.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 3 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Dunn’s family will receive friends from 2p.m to 3 p.m.
A memorial contribution in Dunn’s name can be made here.
The cause of Dunn’s death was not stated.